Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.2% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,587,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,815,000 after purchasing an additional 244,701 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Zoetis by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,612,000 after purchasing an additional 912,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,585,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,202,000 after buying an additional 55,793 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,216,000 after buying an additional 228,477 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 14.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,214,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,769,000 after buying an additional 536,405 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $198.62 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $210.10. The firm has a market cap of $94.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.08.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

