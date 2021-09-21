Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Trading Up 4.3%

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)’s share price traded up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 7,060 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 85,785,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The firm has a market cap of $500.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.41.

In other news, CEO Robert Cohen sold 543,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $445,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new position in Zomedica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Zomedica in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Zomedica by 899.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 23,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Zomedica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zomedica Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

