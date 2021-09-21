ZooKeeper (ZOO) Price Down 18.2% Over Last 7 Days

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and $388,037.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0540 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00067402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.44 or 0.00172592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00112487 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.90 or 0.07004405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,718.77 or 0.99049892 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $339.70 or 0.00787641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 51,515,102 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

