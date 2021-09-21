Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.070-$1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.750-$4.790 EPS.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $280.67 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $273.20 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.79, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $339.95 and its 200-day moving average is $338.02.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $360.61 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price target on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $399.75.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.93, for a total value of $625,923.48. Following the sale, the executive now owns 38,069 shares in the company, valued at $10,656,655.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $777,925.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,167 shares of company stock valued at $74,264,126 in the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zoom Video Communications stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications comprises approximately 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.20% of Zoom Video Communications worth $4,793,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

