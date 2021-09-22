-$0.08 EPS Expected for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). VBI Vaccines reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a negative net margin of 7,014.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBIV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.34. 28,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,352,097. VBI Vaccines has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $4.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.60. The company has a market cap of $855.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 2.04.

In other VBI Vaccines news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $2,455,776.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

