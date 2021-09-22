$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Noodles & Company reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 800%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.05%.

NDLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Noodles & Company by 51.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Noodles & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 164,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Noodles & Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 38.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDLS traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,292. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $558.10 million, a PE ratio of -1,220.78, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.80.

