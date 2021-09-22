-$0.11 EPS Expected for Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.12). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nuvation Bio.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,613,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,302,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,450,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. 55.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NUVB remained flat at $$9.79 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,640. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07. Nuvation Bio has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $15.23.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

