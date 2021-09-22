$0.13 EPS Expected for MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to announce $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. MiX Telematics reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.07 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 10.88%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

NYSE:MIXT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.35. 110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,823. The firm has a market cap of $299.51 million, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.83. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.0687 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the 2nd quarter worth about $629,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 32,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

