$0.19 EPS Expected for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.18. Mueller Water Products posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MWA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

MWA stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.70. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $76,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $420,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,484 shares of company stock worth $582,473 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 91,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

