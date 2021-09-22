$0.25 EPS Expected for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Vera Bradley posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ:VRA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.70. 14,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,212. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.21. Vera Bradley has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $330.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.84.

In other news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $99,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 75.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 5,175.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

