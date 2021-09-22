-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). TransAct Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 154.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.16%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TACT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.47. The stock had a trading volume of 9,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,141. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $130.10 million, a PE ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $17.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 577,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 101.5% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 388,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 195,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 10.9% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 329,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 32,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 29.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 73,795 shares in the last quarter. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

