$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Heartland Express posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.27 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Heartland Express in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1,577.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. 56.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HTLD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.23. The company had a trading volume of 521 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,584. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average of $17.87. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $20.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Heartland Express announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

