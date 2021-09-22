$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.33. RingCentral reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on RingCentral in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.85.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $6,481,334.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,679,257.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $1,753,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 195,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,607,906.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,425 shares of company stock valued at $23,842,798 over the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 317.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RNG stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.54. 6,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,336. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.36 and a beta of 0.64. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $212.66 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

