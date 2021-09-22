-$0.33 EPS Expected for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.42). Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.18). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,193.30% and a negative return on equity of 42.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on INO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INO opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.42. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

