-$0.44 EPS Expected for Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is ($0.41). Gamida Cell posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.51). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gamida Cell.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Gamida Cell by 4,367,658.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,048,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after buying an additional 1,048,238 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth approximately $3,391,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gamida Cell by 108.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 670,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after buying an additional 348,298 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Gamida Cell by 2,064.6% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 276,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 263,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the first quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMDA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,840. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $239.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.89. Gamida Cell has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gamida Cell (GMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.