-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) to report ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($2.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gemini Therapeutics.

Get Gemini Therapeutics alerts:

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gemini Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 22.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 344.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gemini Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.45. 93,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.89 and a quick ratio of 14.89. Gemini Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.98.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gemini Therapeutics (GMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.