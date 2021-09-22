$0.52 EPS Expected for Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.55. Aviat Networks reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aviat Networks.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $71.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.35 million.

AVNW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aviat Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

Aviat Networks stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,708. The firm has a market cap of $368.56 million, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.17. Aviat Networks has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $43.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 100.0% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 18,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks during the first quarter worth $299,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 50,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 100.0% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 2.0% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

