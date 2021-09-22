$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) will announce $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.60. Community Healthcare Trust reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 25.70%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 57.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 33,781 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 469.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,493,000 after buying an additional 199,605 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 92,288.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 13.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 968,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,944,000 after buying an additional 112,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 14.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 494,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,463,000 after buying an additional 61,269 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHCT traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.52. 85,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,053. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average is $48.50. Community Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $52.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.433 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 83.98%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

