$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) will announce $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.04. Phillips 66 Partners posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.73 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.09%. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PSXP shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

PSXP stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $42.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average of $36.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSXP. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,297,000 after purchasing an additional 653,359 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,046,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,582 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 275,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

