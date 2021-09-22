$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) will announce $1.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Coty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the lowest is $1.33 billion. Coty reported sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year sales of $5.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Coty’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COTY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Coty stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.42. 180,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,221,063. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.85. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. Coty has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Coty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,277,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,087,000 after purchasing an additional 54,605 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Coty by 323.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 68,491 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Coty during the first quarter valued at $4,731,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter worth about $723,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.

