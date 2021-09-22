$1.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to announce $1.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52 billion. Fastenal posted sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year sales of $5.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $5.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. Fastenal’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens increased their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.29.

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $881,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,109.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $1,850,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 449,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,189,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,014 and have sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.23. 2,359,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,115,505. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

