$1.91 EPS Expected for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.81. Worthington Industries posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 664%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, September 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $978.32 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Worthington Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

WOR traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $53.50. 236,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,253. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Worthington Industries has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $75.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $125,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,677.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $473,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,822 in the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOR. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $500,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

