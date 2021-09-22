$1.91 EPS Expected for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.81. Worthington Industries posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 664%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, September 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $978.32 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Worthington Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

WOR traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $53.50. 236,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,253. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Worthington Industries has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $75.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $125,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,677.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $473,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,822 in the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOR. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $500,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

Earnings History and Estimates for Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR)

