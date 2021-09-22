1,000 Shares in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth $450,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth $461,118,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth $2,864,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth $577,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth $7,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSP opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $79.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.38.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Cheng Lu sold 43,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $1,716,564.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,702,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,827,429.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 172,004 shares of company stock worth $7,222,155 over the last three months.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.64.

TuSimple Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

