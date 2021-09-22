104,885 Shares in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 104,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 65,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 41,612 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 288,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 770,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 253,640 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Shares of AFMD stock opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Affimed has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.05 million, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Affimed had a negative net margin of 91.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Affimed

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

