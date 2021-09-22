$111.51 Million in Sales Expected for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will announce $111.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $112.80 million. Denny’s posted sales of $71.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year sales of $411.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $407.50 million to $415.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $454.64 million, with estimates ranging from $446.70 million to $463.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Denny’s.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $106.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.98 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DENN shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Denny’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Denny’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.57.

Shares of DENN stock opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.87.

In related news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $161,884.03. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 796,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,076.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 15.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,043,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,167 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,800,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,143,000 after purchasing an additional 79,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Denny’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,257,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,718,000 after acquiring an additional 33,888 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Denny’s by 102.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Denny’s by 29.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,478,000 after acquiring an additional 292,621 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

See Also: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denny’s (DENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.