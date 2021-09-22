11,212 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Purchased by McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,212 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.7% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 36.6% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,441 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 240,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,757,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619,930 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.28. 296,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,370,793. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.51. The company has a market cap of $224.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

