11,364 Shares in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 294,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,503,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,950,000 after purchasing an additional 95,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.68.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $53.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $56.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The firm had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

