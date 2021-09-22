12,400 Shares in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,549,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,801,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,353,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Landsea Homes stock opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.91. Landsea Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $250.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

