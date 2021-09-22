124,000 Shares in Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Purchased by Cowen Investment Management LLC

Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 124,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Steel Connect by 30,840.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 45,952 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its stake in Steel Connect by 31.6% in the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Steel Connect in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Steel Connect in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Steel Connect by 15.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 29,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

STCN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,272. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94. Steel Connect, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

