1,472 Shares in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 41,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter.

Get IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:QAI opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12 month low of $30.61 and a 12 month high of $32.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI).

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.