14,782 Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Bought by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA bought a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Welltower by 34.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,867,000 after buying an additional 4,483,421 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Welltower by 39.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,943,000 after buying an additional 2,117,434 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 381.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,190 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 25.6% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,012,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 267.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,293,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,652,000 after purchasing an additional 941,832 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.55.

WELL traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $86.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,964. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.98. The company has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

