$149.54 Million in Sales Expected for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) will post sales of $149.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $146.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $152.98 million. The RMR Group posted sales of $150.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year sales of $582.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $579.90 million to $586.73 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $587.90 million, with estimates ranging from $580.50 million to $598.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $145.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.37 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 32,107 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in The RMR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 102,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RMR opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.72. The RMR Group has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $47.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average is $39.37.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $7.00 per share. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous None dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.88%.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

