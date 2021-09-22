15,000 Shares in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) Acquired by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCIC stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.94. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.54.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

