$163.70 Million in Sales Expected for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will announce $163.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $163.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $164.00 million. Cathay General Bancorp posted sales of $147.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year sales of $641.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $641.70 million to $642.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $688.87 million, with estimates ranging from $671.50 million to $703.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%. The company had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.05 million.

CATY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

CATY stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.96. The stock had a trading volume of 311,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,032. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.21%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $794,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 994,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,142,000 after purchasing an additional 52,863 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 105,087.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 34,679 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 284.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after purchasing an additional 238,814 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $6,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

