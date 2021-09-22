163,300 Shares in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 163,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000. Entravision Communications accounts for about 0.4% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.19% of Entravision Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 43.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 5.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 11.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Entravision Communications during the second quarter worth $33,000. 54.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Entravision Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of EVC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.20. 6,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,755. The firm has a market cap of $614.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.70. Entravision Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $8.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.35.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $178.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

In related news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 68,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $445,339.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 192,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $1,135,372.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,340. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

