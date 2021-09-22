18,993 Shares in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OSH opened at $50.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion and a PE ratio of -39.25. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a one year low of $41.89 and a one year high of $66.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on OSH. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

In other Oak Street Health news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $10,661,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,087,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,067,641.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 7,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $513,992.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,796,289 shares in the company, valued at $247,214,339.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 843,928 shares of company stock worth $47,086,155 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

