1,962 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.34. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

