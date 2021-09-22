199,995 Shares in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LOKB) Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LOKB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 199,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.63% of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOKB. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $5,652,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA increased its position in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II by 117.4% during the first quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 652,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 352,303 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $1,800,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $1,091,000. Finally, Chescapmanager LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of LOKB opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97.

About Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

