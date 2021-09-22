$2.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will report $2.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12 billion. Oshkosh posted sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year sales of $7.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $7.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.99 billion to $8.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oshkosh.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.94.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at about $325,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSK stock traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $104.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,274. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.81. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oshkosh (OSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.