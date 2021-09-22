2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr Sells 18,645,602 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $811,456,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ASO opened at $42.70 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 7.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,216,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,893,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,889,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 355.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 274,982 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

