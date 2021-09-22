2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr Sells 18,645,602 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $811,456,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of ASO opened at $42.70 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 7.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,216,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,893,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,889,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 355.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 274,982 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
