2,523 Shares in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 7,899.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,403,000 after buying an additional 2,079,520 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,196,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 232.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 329,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,689,000 after buying an additional 230,058 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 3,071.5% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 237,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after buying an additional 229,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 858,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,044,000 after buying an additional 197,406 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RHI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

Shares of RHI opened at $100.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.03 and a 200 day moving average of $89.99. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $104.73.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.30%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

