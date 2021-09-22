$26.90 Million in Sales Expected for O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to announce sales of $26.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. O2Micro International posted sales of $22.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year sales of $102.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.10 million to $103.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $115.05 million, with estimates ranging from $111.30 million to $118.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover O2Micro International.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 13.62%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of O2Micro International stock opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.13. O2Micro International has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in O2Micro International by 83.3% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,560,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 708,906 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in O2Micro International by 2.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 13,545 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 120.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 95,371 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 469.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 124,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 13,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O2Micro International (OIIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.