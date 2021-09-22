$270.85 Million in Sales Expected for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will report sales of $270.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $266.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $275.68 million. Insulet posted sales of $234.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $263.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.80 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.

PODD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.31.

NASDAQ:PODD traded down $3.44 on Friday, hitting $289.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,973. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -637.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.92. Insulet has a 1-year low of $213.51 and a 1-year high of $309.99.

In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Insulet by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 17.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 5.1% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Insulet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

