$3.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) will post sales of $3.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.02 billion and the highest is $3.29 billion. Sonic Automotive posted sales of $2.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year sales of $12.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.11 billion to $12.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.11 billion to $14.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 34.65%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

SAH stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.01. The company had a trading volume of 902,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average of $49.53. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 6.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 91.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 62.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

