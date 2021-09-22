$3.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will report sales of $3.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.34 billion. Amcor reported sales of $3.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year sales of $13.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $13.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.99 billion to $13.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMCR. Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.77.

In other Amcor news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $3,726,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $106,850.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,888,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,520 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 11.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,483,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after buying an additional 153,019 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 4.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 99,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 68,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 10.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 522,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after buying an additional 47,512 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 58,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMCR traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.81. The company had a trading volume of 58,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,303,723. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. Amcor has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.51%.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

