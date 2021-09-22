$34.58 Million in Sales Expected for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to post $34.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.00 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted sales of $32.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year sales of $137.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.00 million to $139.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $141.74 million, with estimates ranging from $138.23 million to $143.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 30.04%.

UBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

NYSE:UBA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,690. The company has a market capitalization of $783.13 million, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

