3,846 Shares in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Purchased by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 14.0% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 13,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $9,768,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% during the second quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 698,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $192,630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 106.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.52.

NYSE:LH traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $292.65. The stock had a trading volume of 27,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,255. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $176.49 and a 12 month high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

