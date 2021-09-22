3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 5.4% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of 3M by 281.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 14.8% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 170.6% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 24,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 39.2% in the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MMM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.85.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $178.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 67.73%.

In other 3M news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

