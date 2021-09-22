$44.33 Million in Sales Expected for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will report $44.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.80 million and the highest is $45.70 million. BioDelivery Sciences International reported sales of $39.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year sales of $173.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $170.25 million to $174.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $212.46 million, with estimates ranging from $208.20 million to $222.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BioDelivery Sciences International.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.02 million.

BDSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,588,597 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after purchasing an additional 373,956 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,622,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,060 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 3,935,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,087,000 after purchasing an additional 448,599 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,355 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 307,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

BDSI stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 97,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,068. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $350.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.70.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.