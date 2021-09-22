$52.80 Million in Sales Expected for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) will announce sales of $52.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.10 million and the highest is $53.50 million. Innovative Industrial Properties posted sales of $34.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year sales of $200.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $197.10 million to $204.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $254.70 million, with estimates ranging from $222.20 million to $287.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The company had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on IIPR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.13.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $83,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,484 shares of company stock worth $1,944,507 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $233.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 165.60, a current ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.76. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.43 and a beta of 1.45. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $112.25 and a 12 month high of $253.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

